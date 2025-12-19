New Delhi, December 19: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday expressed disappointment that Parliament failed to discuss air pollution in the Winter Session, which concluded earlier in the day, saying the issue deserved urgent attention and should be scheduled in the next session. "It could not be discussed, but it should have been discussed. I have put in a request that in the next session, this should be discussed," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters in Delhi, underlining the growing public health concerns linked to deteriorating air quality across several parts of the country. Kiren Rijiju Blames Opposition Ruckus for Lok Sabha Not Discussing Air Pollution, Says Government Was Ready for Full-Day Debate.

Her remarks came on the final day of the Sixth Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which concluded on Wednesday after commencing on December 1. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla described the session as productive, noting that the House held 15 sittings spanning 92 hours and 25 minutes, with a productivity rate of 111 per cent. During the fortnight-long session, 10 government Bills were introduced, of which eight were passed. Among the key legislations cleared were the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025; Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025; Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025; Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025; amendments to insurance laws under the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha Bill, 2025; the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025; and the VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025. Delhi Air Pollution: Government Directs Schools To Shift to Online Mode for Students Upto Class 5 As Air Quality Deteriorates in National Capital.

Parliamentary oversight remained active, with 300 starred questions admitted, 72 answered orally, and 3,449 unstarred questions. Additionally, 408 matters of urgent public importance were raised during Zero Hour, while 372 issues were taken up under Rule 377, reflecting sustained member participation even as concerns like air pollution await a full-fledged debate.

