Movies releasing on the same day are no longer seen as a threat or a competition. Actors Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan are coming up with their respective films Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11 this year, and the former does not see it as a "clash" at all. Raksha Bandhan vs Laal Singh Chaddha: Akshay Kumar or Aamir Khan – Which Superstar Is Your Choice on August 11? Vote NOW.

"It is not a clash, it is about two good movies coming together and also it's a festive weekend. Also, because of COVID-19, many movies did not get released. There are so many movies that are still waiting to be released in theatres," Akshay said during the trailer launch of 'Raksha Bandhan' in Delhi.

Akshay hopes both films have a good run at box office. " Two movies releasing in the same week is natural, so I wouldn't say we are clashing, we are trying to bring out films to the people. I hope both the films have a good run," he added. Raksha Bandhan Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Film on Bonding Between Brother and Sisters Is Pure Love (Watch Video).

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. Speaking of the film's trailer, it features Akshay as some version of Maryada Purushottam Ram, who is willing to sell even his kidneys to marry off his four sisters, played by Sadia, Sahejmeen, Deepika and Smrithi.

Bhumi Pednekar and Seema Pahwa are also a part of the film.

