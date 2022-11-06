Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot on April 14, are all set to welcome their first child. The parents-to-be were reported to be arriving at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai, for their D-Day. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Arrive at Hospital, Baby Expected to Arrive Soon.

The couple have had a successful year with Gangubai Kathiawadi sealing Alia's well-deserved reputation as a talented actress and Brahmastra reviving Ranbir's flagging career graph. Alia also made news because of her Hollywood foray with the Gal Gadot-starrer Heart of Stone, set to be released in 2023.

The newborn child will truly be the crowning glory for an eventful year for the couple. Rishi Kapoor Funeral: Inside Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt From The Late Actor's Last Rites.

In June, Alia took the world by surprise by announcing her pregnancy with a picture featuring Ranbir on her Instagram handle. She has also launched a line of maternity wear named Edamama.

