Alright to Be at Non-striker's End in These Conditions, Says Mayank Agarwal

Wellington [New Zealand], Feb 21 (ANI): India's opener Mayank Agarwal, after playing a knock of 34 runs on the opening day of the first Test on Friday, said that it is alright to be on the non-striker's end in these conditions.Agarwal was sent back to the pavilion by Trent Boult. He played a knock of 34 runs studded with five boundaries. He had a brief partnership with Cheteswar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane."I don't really think about all of those things while batting because as a partnership we were growing. If you are playing well and if you are addressing the ball well it is fine, really does not matter. Especially batting on these conditions, it is alright to be on the non-striker's end," Agarwal told reporters after the close of play on day one here at Basin Reserve.New Zealand won the toss and asked India to bat first. Openers Prithvi Shaw and Agarwal failed to provide a solid start and the former was bowled out by Tim Southee in the early overs of the day.Shaw, playing in his third Test, scored 16 runs off 18 deliveries including two fours. India's middle-order collapsed as Pujara (11), skipper Kohli (2), and Hanuma Vihari (7) were scalped by debutant pacer Kyle Jamieson, putting the hosts on the driving seat.Rahane and Pant have stitched an unbeaten stand of 21-run for the sixth wicket and will try to build a strong partnership to put some runs on the board so that India can make a comeback in the game.Kyle Jamieson bowled 14 overs and bagged three wickets and gave away 38 runs. He bowled two maiden overs as well."I thought he bowled exceedingly well. He hit good areas and he got a good bounce. The way he used the new ball was fantastic and he kept testing us bowling the right areas," Agarwal said.Explaining the playing conditions, the batsman said it is is quite tricky to bat on the surface as you have to make on-field adjustments."It is quite tricky here, the wind blows at more than a decent speed here. You have to just make adjustments right there on the field. As a batsman it is not easy especially on the first day on this track," Agarwal said."I think they bowled good areas and they kept testing us. They did not give us anything loose. As a batsman, you never felt like completely in. Even after lunch, it was doing a little bit," he added.India will continue their batting on day two from 122/5. (ANI)

