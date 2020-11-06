American rapper Offset will be making his feature acting debut with upcoming comedy movie "American Sole". Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, joins Pete Davidson, Camila Mendes and O'Shea Jackson Jr in the project, reported Deadline. The STXfilms project will follows two twenty-somethings burdened with college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their dream. Vindication Swim: Victoria Summer Boards Mercedes Gleitze Biopic, Elliott Hasler to Helm the Project

But when their startup runs out of cash and a shady investor is their only way out, the dream quickly becomes a nightmare. Ian Edelman, best known for HBO series "How to Make It in America" will pen and direct. Offset, who is a part of the chart-topping hip-hop trio Migos, will play a computer engineer who becomes critical to the storyline. Besides starring in the movie, Offset will also collaborate with Edelman and STX Music executive Jason Markey to curate the "American Sole: The Soundtrack Album", which will include at least one original song.

"American Sole" will be produced by actor Kevin Hart via his banner, HartBeat, and NBA All-Star Chris Paul, who produces through his Oh Dipp!!! Productions banner along with Jake Stein through his Scondo Productions label. Sneaker and streetwear retailer Stadium Goods serves as a consulting producer on the project.

