Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta on Monday started work on their upcoming film Goodbye, a week after the Maharashtra government allowed the film and TV industry to restart their production activities with COVID-19 protocols. Shooting on Goodbye, backed by Balaji Telefilms, came to a halt due to the second wave of the pandemic in April. Amitabh Bachchan Shares Monday Motivation Post as He ‘Drives Back to Work’ to His First Day of Shooting After Lockdown 2.0.

According to a source close to the production banner, the actors resumed work on "Goodbye", which also features south star Rashmika Mandanna.

Bachchan took to Instagram and posted a selfie, wearing a mask. "Seven AM... Driving to work... First day shooting after lockdown 2.0 on with the Pangolin mask.. and the manifestation: 'every day in ever way things will get better and better and better'," he wrote. Neena Gupta: Actors Now Have Chance to Pick Up Stuff That’s ‘Hatke’.

Check Out Neena Gupta's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Gupta shared a video on Instagram that saw her entering her vanity van. "Back to shoot," she captioned the post. As part of the unlock measures issued by the state government on June 5, the entertainment industry has been allowed to begin shoot with time limit of 5 pm in a bio bubble amid all the necessary COVID-19 safety rules. Bachchan had earlier informed his fans through his blog that the entire crew of "Goodbye" had been vaccinated and extreme precautions were being taken by the team. The film is also produced by Reliance Entertainment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)