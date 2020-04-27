Andhra Health Minister Inspects Red Zone Area in Srikakulam

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas inspected the ground-level situation at Pata Patnam mandal, a red zone area in Srikakulam district here on Sunday.The district had no single COVID-19 case till Friday. However, few positive cases were detected later.Srinivas, who is also Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, was accompanied by his cabinet colleague Dharmana Krishnadas, district collector J Nivas, Srikakulam SP Ammi Reddy and others.The minister visited inter-state check post at Pata Patnam. He enquired about measures taken at the red zone. He said that survey will be conducted with teams comprising 120 police and 27 medical personnel.From Monday onwards, essential commodities will be delivered at the doorstep, Srinivas further said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)