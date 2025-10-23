Kakinada, October 23: The accused in the attempted rape case of a minor girl in Tuni, Kakinada district, in Andhra Pradesh, has allegedly died by suicide, police said. According to police, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near Komati Cheruvu, on the outskirts of Tuni town, on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Tatika Narayana Rao, reportedly jumped into a lake while being taken to be produced before a magistrate. Sex Racket Busted in Bhubaneswar: Probe Into Minor’s Rape Case Uncovers Inter-State Prostitution Ring; 4 Arrested.

"While the police were escorting him to the magistrate, he asked for a halt to relieve himself. When the jeep stopped, he suddenly jumped into the lake. We suspect it to be a case of suicide," said Inspector Ramakrishna. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Women's Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the attempted rape of the minor Gurukul student. Expressing deep anguish over the incident, Commission Chairperson Dr. Rayapati Sailaja directed officials to ensure swift and strict action against the accused. Durgapur Medical Student Gangarape Case: Statements of 2 of 6 Accused Recorded Before Magistrate.

Dr Sailaja spoke with the Kakinada District Superintendent of Police and instructed that the culprit be prosecuted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Orders have also been issued to the District Collector's Office and the Child Welfare Committee to provide immediate protection, medical assistance, and legal aid to the victim. The Commission has sought a detailed report from the District Police Department within 48 hours and instructed the Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS) to strengthen security measures in Gurukul schools. Dr Sailaja said that the Commission would closely monitor the investigation to ensure justice is delivered without delay.

