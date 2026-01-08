New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is projected to reach approximately 6.6 per cent in FY2027, according to the 'India 2026: D&B's Perspective' report released by Dun & Bradstreet.

"India's GDP is projected to reach around 6.6% by FY2027, powered by strong consumer demand, and continued public investment," the report said.

The report indicates that the national economy is entering a phase of stable macroeconomic conditions supported by diverse growth engines, including the digital economy, green energy, and evolving consumer sectors.

Public investment and robust consumer demand remain the primary drivers of this growth momentum. The manufacturing sector is specifically expected to transition toward technology-driven value creation, bolstered by a developing semiconductor pipeline that is anticipated to accelerate in 2026.

Arun Singh, Global Chief Economist, Dun & Bradstreet, said, "India's 2026 outlook marks a turning point. With macro stability as a foundation, and GDP growth projected at 6.6% in FY2027, the country is poised to accelerate investments in productivity, technology, and clean energy. Emerging sectors like AI, green ports, quick commerce and the silver economy will not only enhance competitiveness but also create inclusive growth opportunities across regions and industries. The challenge lies in disciplined execution - crowding in private capital, strengthening human capital, and leveraging policy support will be critical to converting stability into sustainable transformation."

According to the report, Tier-II and Tier-III cities are emerging as significant hubs for investment and talent. These regions are benefiting from advanced manufacturing projects and semiconductor developments, which are boosting local economies.

The digital economy is also playing a critical role, with projections suggesting it will grow at twice the rate of the overall economy to account for nearly 20 per cent of the Gross Value Added (GVA) by 2030. Artificial Intelligence adoption is expected to scale across the manufacturing, healthcare, and financial sectors.

New growth frontiers are appearing in specialized sectors such as the "silver economy," tourism, and quick commerce. Spiritual tourism currently accounts for 60 per cent of domestic trips, a trend expected to persist through 2026 alongside the implementation of the Digital Tourism Mission.

In the logistics space, the anticipated rollout of Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) regulations in 2026 is set to enable large-scale commercial drone operations for medical and essential goods delivery.

The report also highlights India's maritime ambitions, with trade volumes expected to exceed 7,100 MMTPA by 2047. Green port initiatives, including hydrogen and ammonia bunkering, are expected to gain momentum in 2026.

Additionally, the care economy is expanding as the senior population is projected to reach 347.2 million by 2050, leading to a rapid scaling of senior living communities in metros and southern hubs like Chennai and Bengaluru. (ANI)

