Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 8 (ANI): In Gujarat's Somnath, the first of the twelve Jyotirlingas and a symbol of national pride, Somnath Swabhiman Parv is being celebrated under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As part of the celebrations, a grand and divine 72-hour uninterrupted Omkar mantra chanting began before Somnath Mahadev on the morning of January 8.

In the presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' was inaugurated. Along with Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vaghani, Education Minister Dr. Pradyuman Vaja, and Junagadh MP Rajesh Chudasama.

The Omkar sound reflects inner awareness and awakens higher consciousness. Under 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv', around 2,500 Rishi Kumars from across Gujarat began 72 hours of uninterrupted Omkar chanting at Somnath, starting with a grand first session. At the same time, Omkar chanting was also held in Shiva temples across Saurashtra, Kutch, Gujarat, and other parts of the country.

The continuous chanting of the Omkar mantra by the Rishi Kumars filled the atmosphere with spiritual energy.

Pilgrims joined the Omkar chanting with the Rishi Kumars in deep devotion. Union Minister Gajendra Shekhar Vaghani, Minister Jitubhai Vaghani, Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja, and other dignitaries also participated in the chanting and encouraged Shiva devotees to join.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel commenced the 72-hour collective recitation of Omkar Naad with context to the Somnath Swabhiman Parv from the ancient and renowned Dholeshwar Mahadev Temple in Gandhinagar, a CMO release said.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the three-day celebration of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv began on Thursday. A thousand years ago, in 1026, despite the attack on the Somnath Temple, it stands firm today as a symbol of grandeur and divinity, upheld by strong faith, devotion, and the resolve of collective strength.

Guided by the Prime Minister, the glory of this valour and the faith of crores of devotees is being celebrated through the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. During this festival, a devotional atmosphere will be created in temples through the continuous resonance of Omkar Naad for 72 hours, uniting its energy through collective chanting.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also devotedly joined the Omkar Naad from the Dholeshwar Mahadev Temple in Gandhinagar. While appealing to all to participate in this collective Omkar Naad, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone has the opportunity to further accelerate the pride of our heritage and identity.

CM urged people to join the Somnath Swabhiman Parv by taking part in the collective recitation of Omkar Naad being held in temples and shrines, or by chanting the Omkar Mantra at home.

Before the commencement of the Omkar Naad, CM offered prayers and performed darshan at the Dholeshwar Temple. On this occasion Mayor of Gandhinagar, Mira Patel, MLAs Rita Patel and Alpeshbhai, Standing Committee Chairman Gaurangbhai, City President Ashish Dave, District Collector Mehul Dave, office-bearers, and devotees were present. (ANI)

