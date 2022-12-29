New Delhi, December 29: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called on Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed several state issues, including the Polavaram project. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Releases Rs 590 Crore to Beneficiaries of Various Schemes Who Missed Benefits Earlier.

During the 30-minute meeting, the chief minister reiterated the pending demands related to the AP Bifurcation Act, and early release of some funds on an adhoc basis for completion of the Polavaram irrigation project, according to official sources. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Claims Drastic Improvement in Education, Healthcare.

Reddy left for Vijayawada after meeting Shah. The chief minister had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday.