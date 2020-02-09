Andhra Pradesh Govt Places Senior IPS Officer Under Suspension

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government suspended IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao on Saturday over allegations of indulging in corrupt practices in the procurement of security equipment when he was Additional Director General of Police (DGP) of the State.The decision was taken based on the report of the present DGP given on February 7. A Government Order released by State chief secretary Nilam Sawhney says that the suspension comes into effect immediately."In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 (1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, the Government of Andhra Pradesh hereby place AB Venkateswara Rao, IPS (AP:1989), Director General of Police, under suspension in public interest with immediate effect, pending initiation of disciplinary proceedings," the GO read.During the period of suspension, he shall not leave his Headquarters -- Vijayawada -- without obtaining permission of the government, as per the GO. "Rao shall during the period of suspension be paid subsistence allowance as is admissible under rule 4 of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969," states the GO. AB Venkateswara Rao is a 1989 batch IPS officer. He was the chief of State intelligence during the TDP regime. However, after coming to power, the YSRCP government kept him aside without any posting for the past eight months. (ANI)

