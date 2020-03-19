Anil Ambani Meets ED Officials to Clarify on Reliance Group's Exposure to Yes Bank

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Thursday met Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials to "clarify on the Reliance Group's exposure to Yes Bank"."Mr. Anil Ambani met ED officials today to clarify on the Reliance Group's exposure to Yes Bank. He reiterated that the Reliance Group's entire exposure to Yes Bank is fully secured and transacted in the ordinary course of business. All transactions between the Reliance Group and Yes Bank are in compliance with the law and financial regulations," read a statement from Reliance Group."Mr. Ambani also clarified to the agency that Reliance Group has no direct or indirect exposure to Mr. Rana Kapoor or his wife or daughters, or any entities controlled by Mr. Rana Kapoor or his family. Reliance Group is committed to honour repayments of all its borrowings from Yes Bank through its various asset monetization programmes," it said.Ambani has assured that the Reliance Group will continue to extend their full support and cooperation to all authorities.Earlier this month, the ED had arrested Rana Kapoor as he was reportedly not cooperating in the probe.The agency has been granted an extension to keep Kapoor under custody till March 16 by a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (ANI)

