Ankita Wins Nonthaburi ITF Doubles Title Again

Nonthaburi (Thailand), Feb 8 (PTI) Ankita Raina won her third title in two weeks when she triumphed in the final of the USD 25000 ITF women's doubles event with partner Bibiane Schoofs on Saturday.

The top seeded Indo-Dutch team fought off the challenge of Miyabi Inoue and Jia-Qi Kang 6-2 3-6 10-7 in the summit clash.

Ankita had won both singles and doubles titles last week at the same venue. She and Bibiane had beaten the same pair of Inoue and Kang in the opening round last week.

While the Indian stayed solid from the baseline, Bibiane complemented her with superb net play.

"Bibiane and I have played together last year as well. We made it to the finals on clay in Germany. I think it really helps when you play with someone who you have known for sometime. In pressure or crucial moments if you know well each other that it important I feel," Ankita told PTI after the final.

"We had some good matches last week, especially the finals was very enjoyable. Both the weeks, we were top seeds and then this week since we had won the last week, we had the confidence. But every match and everyday is new and you have to start from the beginning."

Ankita said starting from zero in every new match helps them focus on the present situation.

"I enjoy playing with Bibiane because she's very cheerful on court and even when we both have the times where we feel the other one is feeling low, we carry each other well. I am very proud of our performance with these back to back wins," she said.

