Annual Float Festival of Lord Balaji Celebrated in Tirumala

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): The third day of the annual float festival of Lord Balaji was celebrated here on Saturday. A procession of Lord Balaji along with goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi was taken out in four sacred streets.Later the Lord and the goddesses were taken for a raft ride in Pushkarini.The raft was decorated with electric lights. (ANI)

