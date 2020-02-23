Ansal Yadav, Ira Sharma Emerge Champions in Bareilly

Bareilly, Feb 23 (PTI) Ansal Yadav claimed the men's singles title while seventh seed Ira Sharma caused an upset to emerge the women's singles champion at the All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament here on Sunday.

The third-seeded Yadav, who was a part of the two-time champions Bengaluru Raptors' squad in the Premier Badminton League, showed his confidence in his strong 21-17, 21-19 win over the 15th seed Harsheel Dani in 38 minutes.

In women's singles, Sharma gave a display of her stamina and fighting spirit as she shocked second seed Vaidehi Choudhari 21-18, 15-21, 21-11 win in 57 minutes.

The women's doubles category also witnessed an upset as the unseeded pair of Aparna Balan and Arathi Sara Sunil stunned the seventh seeds Sahithi Bandi and Tanisha Crasto 21-13, 21-18.

The Goa girl, Crasto, however, tasted success earlier in mixed doubles when she partnered Chattisgarh's Ishaan Bhatnagar to the mixed doubles title.

The eighth seeds put up a clinical performance in their 21-17, 21-16 win against the fifth seeds Sanjai Srivatsa and Anoushka Parikh.

In men's doubles, second seeds Utkarsh Arora and Saurabh Sharma took the title in a brilliant 21-18, 21-18 win against third seeds and veterans Rupesh Kumar KT and V. Diju. PTI

