Romantic-comedy Ante Sundaraniki is set to premiere on Netflix on July 10, the streamer announced on Sunday. Ante Sundaraniki stars Nani and marks the Telugu debut of "Bangalore Days" star Nazriya Nazim, who predominantly features in Malayalam and Tamil films. Ante Sundaraniki Review: Netizens Hail Nani And Nazriya Fahadh’s Film On Twitter, Call It As An Entertaining Rom-Com.

Written and directed by Vivek Athreya, the film was released in theatres on June 10. On Netflix, the film will be also released in Malayalam and Tamil "You are cordially invited to witness the wedding story of Sundara and Leela.Save the date! Ante Sundaraniki is coming to Netflix on the 10th of July in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil. #AnteSundaranikiOnNetflix," the streamer said in an Instagram post. Ante Sundaraniki: Nani Explains Why His Film Will Not Be Dubbed In Kannada Language; Actor’s Statement Hurts Sentiments Of Kannadigas.

You are cordially invited to witness the wedding story of Sundar and Leela 🥰❤️ Save the date! Ante Sundaraniki is coming to Netflix on the 10th of July in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.@NameisNani #NazriyaFahadh #VivekAthreya pic.twitter.com/yRw3XIewK5 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) July 3, 2022

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ante Sundaraniki reportedly chronicles the story of Sundar and Leela, played by Nani and Nazriya, an interfaith couple trying to convince their parents about their marriage "through a string of lies only to find themselves in more complicated situations". The film opened to positive reviews last month.

