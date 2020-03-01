Anti-CAA Activist Jalmi Held for Controversial Remarks

Panaji, Mar 1 (PTI) Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) activist Ramakrishna Jalmi was arrested on Sunday over his alleged controversial utterances during a rally in South Goa on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Pankaj Kumar said Jalmi has been arrested under sections 295 (A) and 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for hurting religious sentiments.

Jalmi was one of the speakers who delivered speech at the rally, organised by various bodies including the Centre for Social Peace and Justice (CSJP) backed by the Goa Church, in Benaulim village.

"He was arrested for derogatory utterances," Kumar said.

In a video of his speech which has gone viral, Jalmi can be heard speaking about Lord Parshuram who is considered as the creator of Goa.

As per mythology, Benaulim village is named after Lord Parusharam.

