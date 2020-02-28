Anya Shrubsole First English Woman Cricketer to Take 100 Wickets in T20I

Canberra [Australia], Feb 28 (ANI): Anya Shrubsole on Friday became the first England women cricketer to scalp 100 wickets in the shortest format of the game.She achieved the feat during the match between England and Pakistan in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup. Interestingly, Shrubsole is also the fastest bowler to take 100 wickets in the T20Is.Only two cricketers, Ellyse Perry and Anisa Mohammed, have taken more than 100 wickets in the shortest format of the game.In the match against Pakistan, Shrubsole took three wickets and gave away 25 runs. England defeated Pakistan by 42 runs to register their second straight win in the tournament.Skipper Heather Knight was adjudged as the player of the match for her well made 62 runs.England will next lock horns in the showpiece event with West Indies on March 1. (ANI)

