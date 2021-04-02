Actor Dan Stevens has joined Hollywood stars Julia Roberts and Sean Penn in Watergate series Gaslit, an upcoming anthology based on the award-winning podcast Slow Burn. According to Variety, set up at Starz, the first season of the Robbie Pickering-created show will focus on the Watergate scandal that brought down the presidency of Richard Nixon in 1974. Billion Dollar Spy: Armie Hammer Dropped From Amma Asante’s Film Over Sexual Assault Allegations.

Stevens, who has previously starred in television hits such as "Downton Abbey" and "Legion", will play former White House counsel John Dean replacing actor Armie Hammer, who fell off the show in the wake of sexual assault allegations. "The show focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal – from Nixon's bumbling, opportunistic subordinates, to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down," the plotline reads. Armie Hammer Booked as a Suspect by Los Angeles Police Department in Rape-Sexual Assault Case.

Roberts will star as Martha Mitchell, a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon's loyal Attorney General, John Mitchell (Penn). "Captain Fantastic" director Matt Ross will helm the series, which will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Starz.

