Army Officer, Woman Placed Under Self-quarantine at Military Institute in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): An Army officer and one woman have been put under self-quarantine at a military institute in Pune after certain symptoms of coronavirus were observed, Army sources told ANI."An Army officer and one woman have been put under self-quarantine at a military institute in Pune after certain symptoms were observed. If required, their tests for COVID-19 would be conducted," the sources said.A total of 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far and three persons have lost their lives while undergoing treatment for the deadly virus.The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe has emerged as the new epicentre of the disease. (ANI)

