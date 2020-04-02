Arunachal CM Reviews Preparation After State's First COVID-19 Case

Itanagar, Apr 2 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday reviewed preparations of all the district administrations to tackle the coronavirus pandemic after the state reported its first COVID-19 case.

He asked the police department to strengthen surveillance and monitoring on several entry points as a precautionary measure to fight against the spread of the disease.

He reviewed the preparedness of all district administrations and took stock of the law and order situation, a statement from the CMO said.

In a meeting with his cabinet colleagues and senior officials of the government, the chief minister asked the police department to keep vigil on the border with Assam, besides strict monitoring on all 22 entry points in the state.

A 31-year-old man, who attended a congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin West, tested positive for COVID-19 in Lohit district on Thursday, making it the first case of coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh, health officials said.

Curfew was clamped in Medo area of the district for 24-hours after the man tested positive for coronavirus, another official said.

"The man, who tested positive for coronavirus, is a non Arunachali. He is now kept in an isolation ward of Tezu Zonal Hospital. His condition is stable and he is asymptomatic, Khandu said after the review meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Home Minister Bamang Felix and Health Minister Alo Libang also attended the meeting.

A total 74 samples have been collected for coronavirus tests and 57 of them reported negative and results of 16 more are awaited, he said.

Earlier in the day, Khandu participated in a teleconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi chaired a meeting with the chief ministers of different states to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Khandu requested the people to strictly adhere to social distancing norms and follow all safety guidelines.

The chief minister also said he had talked with his Assam counterpart for free movement of all vehicles carrying essential supplies to Arunachal.

He also congratulated all the community-based organisations, gaon burahs and other local entities for making people aware on lockdown.

