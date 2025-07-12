Roing, July 12: A 19-year-old youth, accused of sexually assaulting minors, was allegedly lynched by a mob outside Roing police station in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley district. The incident took place outside the police station on Friday afternoon. The deceased, reportedly a migrant labourer from Assam, was accused of sexually assaulting several minor girl students. Ringu Ngupok, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Lower Dibang Valley district, told ANI over a phone call that the police tried to control the mob of 500-600 people, but still they managed to pull the accused out of the police station. Arunachal Pradesh Shocker: Hostel Warden, 2 Others Sexually Assault 21 Minor Students Over Several Years, Convicted.

SP Ngupok said, "We had conducted a search operation to catch the accused person on the whole Thursday night, and some locals caught the accused person on Friday morning and handed him over to the police. On Friday afternoon at around 2:30 pm - 3 pm, around 500-600 people gathered infront of Roing police station and they broke the gate of the police station." He added that the accused was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Arunachal Pradesh Shocker: 41-Year-Old Man Arrested for Sexually Molesting Minor Girl in Itanagar.

"We tried to control the mob, but they pulled out the accused person from the police station. The injured accused person was immediately rushed to the nearby district hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries," the SP Ngupok said. According to police, the accused person had sexually assaulted and molested at least seven minor girl students of a school. The Superintendent of Police said that police had conducted the medical examination of seven victims. "The age of the victims is between six and nine years. The accused person was working as a labourer in an under-construction building near the school. Our investigation is underway," the senior police officer said.

