After Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case, his cousins Arjun and Alia Chhiba shared old pictures with Aryan on social media, commemorating the occasion. Alia took to her Instagram stories and shared a childhood picture featuring her with Aryan, Suhana and Arjun. AbRam Khan Spotted Waving From Mannat After Shah Rukh Khan's Elder Son Aryan Khan Gets Bail From Bombay HC.

Meanwhile, Arjun had also shared an Instagram story in which he could be seen standing beside his cousin while posing for the camera. For the uninformed, Arjun and Alia are the children of Aryan's mother Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant Chhiba. At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison. The Bombay High Court had also granted bail to Arbaz and Munmum in the case. Shah Rukh Khan’s Infectious Smile Stands Out in These Pics With Advocate Satish Maneshinde and Team After Aryan Khan’s Bail!

Check Out Arjun and Alia Chhiba's Instagram Story:

Alia Chhiba's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Arjun Chhiba's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aryan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)