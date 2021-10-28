On October 28, Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan was granted bail by Bombay HC in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. As soon as this verdict was out, fans of SRK gathered outside his bungalow to see SRK. However, seems like not King Khan, but admirers of the superstar got a glimpse of AbRam Khan. As the kid was seen waving at SRK fans from Mannat after Aryan Khan's bail. This is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today.

AbRam Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by लेटेस्टली हिंदी (@latestly.hindi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)