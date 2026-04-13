A sea of people gathered on the streets of Mumbai on Monday to bid a final farewell to legendary singer Asha Bhosle as her mortal remains were taken for the last rites at Shivaji Park Crematorium. The city witnessed an emotional outpouring as fans, admirers, and members of the music and film fraternity came together to honour one of India's greatest voices. Asha Bhosle Funeral: Legendary Singer Receives Indian Tricolour Tribute As Fans Gather To Pay Last Respects (Watch Video).

A steady stream of political leaders, actors, musicians, and close friends also arrived to pay their last respects. Her mortal remains were placed for public homage at her residence, draped in the Tricolour, as mourners stood in long lines to offer flowers and prayers. The veteran singer passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital, bringing to a close an extraordinary career that spanned more than eight decades.

Asha Bhosle's Last Rites See Massive Crowd of Fans and Well-wishers

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Her final rites are scheduled to be conducted with full state honours at 4 pm today at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Widely regarded as one of the most versatile singers in Indian music, Asha Bhosle's repertoire spanned classical compositions, ghazals, cabaret songs and contemporary pop. She held a Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings and, along with her sister Lata Mangeshkar, helped define the golden era of Hindi film music.

Born to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, she began her musical journey at a young age and went on to build an unparalleled legacy. Her collaborations with composer RD Burman, whom she later married, remain among the most celebrated in Indian cinema. Asha Bhosle Funeral: Ranveer Singh and Tabu Console Singer’s Daughter Zanai Bhosle As She Cries Inconsolably (Watch Videos).

Her iconic hits include "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja" and the rebellious "Dum Maro Dum". Her versatile range spans the soulful ghazal "Dil Cheez Kya Hai" to playful classics like "Chura Liya Hai Tumne" and the timeless dance anthem "Yeh Mera Dil".