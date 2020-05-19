Aster DM, Social Alpha Launch Initiative to Support Medical Start-ups

Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) Integrated healthcare provider Aster DM Healthcare and Social Alpha, an initiative supported by Tata Trusts and the government, on Tuesday said they have jointly launched an initiative to help innovators working in digital health and medical technologies.

Aster – Social Alpha Co-Innovation and Clinical Practice Integration Initiative aims to provide infrastructural support to start-ups, including incubation support with access to specialised co-working space within Aster and Social Alpha premises in Bengaluru, Cochin and Delhi, creation of Healthcare Technology Experience Centre at Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru, creation of Digital Health Incubation Core Group, among others, according to a statement.

"The need for accelerated adoption of tech innovations in healthcare delivery cannot be overstated. The ability of the medtech start-up ecosystem to pivot their technologies to respond to the immediate needs of the COVID-19 demonstrates the innovation agility and creativity of our entrepreneurs," Social Alpha founder and Chairperson Manoj Kumar said.

"The appetite for new technologies that can strengthen our healthcare delivery system is palpable but engaging clinicians and healthcare professionals throughout the lab to market progression is necessary to drive user acceptance and adoption at scale. Our partnership with Aster DM Healthcare is a step forward in that direction," he added.

The partnership has already shortlisted three technologies for the first batch of the initiative.

These technologies have been identified based on the gaps in different stages of the existing COVID-19 management, the statement said.

"We are extremely glad to have partnered with Social Alpha. The start-ups need a real testing environment, real data, real insights, which Aster with its comprehensive network; from pharmacy, primary care to tertiary and quaternary care can help in acceleration," Aster DM Healthcare Chief of Innovation and Research Satish Prasad Rath said.

"We are also quite eager to use this platform to bring forth newer innovations for COVID-19 related solutions, as a part of our organisation's efforts to continue providing easily accessible quality care," he added.

The collaboration will also include co-hosting innovation events, co-participation in grand challenges, technology and innovation evaluations, end-user feedback and knowledge sharing and providing crucial mentorship support to the start-ups.

