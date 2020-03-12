Aurangabad Civic Body Urges IMA to Postpone Conferences

Aurangabad, Mar 12 (PTI) The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra has urged the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) local chapter to postpone its conferences planned in near future in view of the coronavirus scare.

The civic body's health officer Dr Neeta Padalkar told PTI that they have also appealed to people to avoid large gatherings and follow the do's and dont's to check the spread of the virus.

"We have received certain guidelines from government agencies. We are implementing them as a precautionary measure," Padalkar said on Wednesday.

"Many foreign delegates visit Aurangabad and attend conferences arranged to discuss health sector dimensions and most of them are doctors. Hence, we have requested the IMA Aurangabad chapter to postpone its conferences, if planned in near future," the official said.

While there are no specific guidelines given to cancel any event in Aurangabad till now, people should follow advisories pertaining to coronavirus and avoid gathering in big numbers, she said.

On Wednesday, swab sample of an 18-year-old Aurangabad-based man suffering from pneumonia was sent to Pune's National Institute of Virology (NIV) to check for the novel coronavirus infection, a health official earlier said.

The man, who travelled from Uttar Pradesh to Aurangabad in a train some days ago, has been kept in an isolation ward of the Government Medical College and Hospital here for further treatment, he said.

Besides, the swab sample of a 29-year-man residing in Aurangabad was collected three to four days ago, but his report came negative, the official added.

Maharashtra has so far 11 positive coronavirus cases - eight in Pune, two in Mumbai and one in Nagpur.

