Australia Women's Footballers Qualify for Tokyo 2020

Hanoi, Mar 11 (AFP) Australia women's football team qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a 2-1 win in Vietnam Wednesday, in a second leg playoff held behind closed doors because of coronavirus concerns.

The Matildas thrashed Vietnam 5-0 in the first leg last week at home and two first half goals gave them an aggregate 7-1 win.

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr scored the opener at the Cam Pha stadium in northern Quang Ninh province, before providing an assist to Everton winger Hayley Raso for the second.

The Matildas failed to extend the lead after Vietnam's goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh saved a penalty kick by Chloe Logarzo.

The home side's captain Huynh Nhu notched a consolidation goal in the 55th minute after she exploited a mistake from Australian defender Clare Polkinghorne.

A power outage interrupted the match for around 10 minutes just after play began.

Vietnam's Football Federation last week decided to hold the game without any fans present because of "the complicated development of COVID-19 outbreak."

Concerns over the new coronavirus have led the one remaining women's football Olympics play-off between China and South Korea to be postponed until June 4 and 9.

Vietnam suspended all sporting competitions in the country in February to protect against the spread of the virus.

All games in the second round of Vietnam's top football division V.League 1, to be held from March 13 to 15, will be played behind closed doors. (AFP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)