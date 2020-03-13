Australia Women's Tour of South Africa Suspended Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Image for Representational Purpose (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Melbourne, March 13: Australia women's limited overs tour of South Africa, starting on March 22, was on Friday suspended due to the dreaded novel coronavirus pandemic, Cricket Australia said. Australia were scheduled to play six matches including three ODIs and as many T20s starting in Durban.

"Australia's three-match One-Day International and three-match Twenty20 International Qantas tour of South Africa has been suspended until further notice," CA said in a media statement.

The ODI matches were due to be played in Durban (March 22), Pietermaritzburg (March 25) and East London (March 28) and the T20Is were scheduled in East London (March 31) and Benoni (April 3 and 4).

The CA said that they will continue monitoring the situation and will take a call regarding the team's schedule later.

"Cricket Australia will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation at home and overseas before making a decision on Australian women's international matches beyond the tour of South Africa."

The CA also announced that the men's ODI series against New Zealand will be held in an empty stadium. On Thursday, a spectator who attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia in Melbourne on March 8 was tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The coronavirus outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, has led to more than 4,000 deaths globally.

Several sporting events across the globe have been postponed or cancelled in the wake of the virus outbreak, while some events are played behind closed doors.

