Patna (Bihar) [India], March 18 (ANI): Ultraviolette, the manufacturer behind the 'Fastest Indian Motorcycle,' has officially inaugurated its first experience center, known as the UV Space Station, in Patna, marking a major milestone in its nationwide expansion.

According to Ultraviolette, the new facility is first in East India, offering customers an immersive and comprehensive brand experience.

Covering 2,500 square feet, the state-of-the-art UV Space Station provides enthusiasts with an all-in-one destination for sales, service, and test rides of Ultraviolette's high-performance electric motorcycles--the F77 MACH2 and the F77 SuperStreet.

The center is equipped with a dedicated service zone and the UV SuperNova DC fast charging infrastructure, ensuring seamless support for existing and new customers.

Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-founder of Ultraviolette, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "We are excited to unveil our first experience centre in the Eastern region of India, right here in the historic city of Patna. This marks a significant milestone for Ultraviolette as we aim to bring our innovative products and exceptional services closer to our customers across India."

He added, "Patna, with its rich cultural heritage and growing economic importance, is the ideal location for this expansion and we see immense potential in this region. We are committed to providing an unmatched customer experience not just within Patna but neighbouring regions as well."

The flagship motorcycles on display at the center redefine electric mobility with their cutting-edge performance capabilities.

The F77 MACH2 and the F77 SuperStreet feature a robust powertrain delivering 40.2 hp and 100 Nm of torque, propelling from 0 to 60 km/h in just 2.8 seconds.

With a 10.3 kWh battery, the motorcycles offer an impressive IDC range of 323 km on a single charge, setting a new benchmark in the electric two-wheeler segment.

In addition to its existing lineup, Ultraviolette has also unveiled two new electric vehicles--the 'Tesseract' and 'Shockwave.'

The Tesseract, hailed as the world's most advanced electric scooter, comes equipped with integrated radar and dashcam technology, Omnisense mirrors, and advanced safety features like Blindspot Detection, Lane Change Assist, Overtaking Assist, and Collision Alerts.

With traction control, dynamic regenerative braking, and a 7-inch touchscreen TFT display, the Tesseract pushes the boundaries of electric mobility.

Pre-bookings for both the Tesseract and Shockwave are now open on the Ultraviolette website for Rs999. (ANI)

