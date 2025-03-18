FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF, one of the biggest football clubs in the world and definitely the two biggest and best clubs in Spain are known to be bitter rivals, especially on the pitch, and also off the pitch. The relations between the two clubs turned for an even bitter note during the Negreira case. But now, some surprising facts have come up. As per Catalunya Radio, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez had intervened in the process of registering Dani Olmo and helped Barca register their new signing when they were struggling to deal with Spanish football authorities and La Liga to register him to play, bound by the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. Barcelona Stars Dani Olmo and Pau Victor Available for Selection After Being Granted Temporary Registration Amid Legal Dispute With LaLiga.

As per the report, La Liga President Javier Tebas and other high-ranking people in the LFP have "claimed" that Real Madrid boss Florentino Perez had called the president of the CSD, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, and urged him to give Olmo a "precautionary measure" so that he could be registered to play for Barcelona. The officials believe that the call would have influenced CSD's decision in favour of FC Barcelona. The call was made before the Supercopa final.

FC Barcelona have been struggling to cope with the FFP rules for the past few seasons. They had to activate many economic levers to register their players. In the summer transfer window of 2024, the club had to let go of some players only to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. The Cules had struck some big sponsorship deals after the window, and were confident to register these players without much hassle. Atletico Madrid 2-4 Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25: Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal Inspire Sensational Comeback Victory for Catalan Giants (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

But, LaLiga were reluctant to register the players, citing FFP rules, which Barca claimed that they have abided by. The situation escalated after the registrations were denied, and Barca took the matter to the Superior Sports Council (CSD), who later granted the club permission to register Olmo and Victor.

