Avoid Gatherings, Offer Ramzan Prayers from Home: Punjab Govt to Muslims

Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) Issuing an advisory for safe celebrations of the month of Ramzan, the Punjab government on Wednesday appealed to members of the Muslim community to offer prayers from their homes and avoid congregations due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to an official release, the government said the celebrations during the coronavirus pandemic require careful adherence to preventive measures.

The Punjab government with an objective of containing the human transmission of the virus has imposed restrictions on the free movement of its residents and also banned the congregations, said the release.

“People are appealed to offer prayers from their homes only,” it said, adding mosques, dargahs and other religious institutions will remain closed.

“Avoid all kinds of social gatherings for the iftar (evening meal) and greetings. Mobiles and other electronic media should be used to exchange greetings,” it said.

The release said the distribution of items like juices, 'sharbat' or any other cooked food at the mosque or their door-to-door distribution will be strictly prohibited.

Further, eatery shops/rehris shall not be allowed to be installed near the mosque, it said.

The government advised that people with pre-existing health conditions like diabetes and heart ailments should undertake a fast only after proper medical advice.

Hugging for the purpose of celebrating and greeting the other person must be avoided. Even handshakes should be avoided, said the government advisory.

Highlighting the other means of communication such as placing hand over heart, waving and nodding, the release said that such medium of expression may be used for the purpose of greeting each other.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)