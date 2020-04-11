Azhar Ali Bats for Extending World Test Championship Amid COVID-19

Lahore [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): Pakistan Test skipper Azhar Ali has joined head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and batted for the extending of the World Test Championship due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic."I'm sure the ICC will look at this. The Test Championship was a long competition anyway, so I don't think it would be a big deal to extend it if the series cannot be held in time; I'd support extending the Test championship," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ali as saying.Ali stated that the team will face tough matches against New Zealand and England which will pave the way for the finals."The series coming up in the Test championship will determine where we stand. We have big series coming up in New Zealand and England, and we need to win at least three-four Tests across those series to give ourselves a good chance of reaching the final. That's very much our aim, and we're still looking at those series as crucial to our chances of going far in this championship," Ali said.Several series that are part of the inaugural World Test Championship, scheduled to run until June 2021, have been postponed over the past few weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Ali said players have to enjoy the game of cricket by keeping a calm approach in under pressure situations."Players need to be reminded of their responsibilities, but cricket needs to be enjoyed. You should know how to relax, and to stay calm when under pressure. I'm happy so far, but it's still a long way to travel," Ali said. (ANI)

