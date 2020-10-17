Reminiscing about the shooting days of 1998 hit action-comedy, veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday took a walk down the memory lane and shared a candid throwback picture from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' as the movie clocked 22 years. The 'Hotel Mumbai' star posted a picture on Instagram that features the amazing trio - Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, and Kher as they had some fun time amid the shoot. In the picture, the stars are making rather goofy faces as they squint their eyes. Did You Know: Govinda-Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Released Alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Even Had a Bigger Box-Office Opening?

Expressing his joy to be a part of the project, the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actor wrote in the caption, "It was such a joy to be part of #DavidDhawans #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. To be sharing screen space with two @SrBachchanand two #Govindas was great fun. Miss that kind of cinema. #22yearsofbademiyanchotemiyan" Earlier in the day, Raveena Tandon too celebrated 22 years of 'Bade Miya Chote Miyan' by sharing an unseen pic from the sets of the classic comedy film. Mast Completes 21 Years: Aftab Shivdasani Reminisces His Two Decades Long Bollywood Journey by Remembering His Debut Film

Even Madhuri Dixit made a special appearance in the film in the music video for 'Mere Pyaar Kaa Ras Zara Chakhna O Makhna'. The 'Kalank star took to Twitter to share photos from her time on the sets of the movie. Along with the video, she noted," The scenes from #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan still crack me up It was such a fun experience working with @SrBachchan ji, #Govinda ji, #DavidDhawan sir & the entire team. #22YearsOfBMCM".

Check Out Anupam Kher's Tweet Below:

It was such a joy to be part of #DavidDhawans #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. To be sharing screen space with two @SrBachchan and two #Govindas was great fun. Miss that kind of cinema. 🙏😍 #22yearsofbademiyanchotemiyan pic.twitter.com/42OC52Ca4U — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 16, 2020

Directed by David Dhawan and was produced by Vashu Bhagnani, the movie featured both Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in dual roles. Amitabh played the role of Inspector Arjun Singh as well as Bade Miyan while Govinda featured as Inspector Pyare Mohan and one in the crook duo Chote Miyan.

