Barack Obama Congratulates 'American Factory' Directors for Oscar Win

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 10 (ANI): Former US President Barack Obama congratulated the directors of his production debut 'American Factory', for winning the Best Documentary Feature Award at Oscars.Obama termed the movie's directors Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar as "talented"."Congrats to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind American Factory, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change. Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground's first release," he wrote while retweeting a Netflix tweet.The Netflix tweet read, "The former President took to Twitter and shared a tweet by Netflix which read, "AMERICAN FACTORY tells an emotional, local story that resonates globally. Directors Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert have created a masterwork that examines culture, labor and class struggle, and challenges us to consider what unites us instead of what separates us."Directors Julia and Steven were all smiles as they picked up the coveted trophy at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony.The 'American Factory' documentary marks the first movie produced by Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions.The Netflix-based documentary film revolves around the story of the occupation of a shuttered motor plant by a Chinese company's factory in the suburbs of Ohio.The Academy Awards is currently taking place at the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles in California. (ANI)

