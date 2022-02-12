'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings' actor Simu Liu is the latest addition to the Warner Bros' upcoming movie 'Barbie'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the star will join Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera in the film, being helmed by Greta Gerwig. Greta Gerwig Tapped to Direct 'Barbie' Starring Margot Robbie.

Gerwig and Noah Baumbach wrote the script for the long-gestating project. Plot details are currently under wraps, although it is known that Gosling is playing Ken. Robbie is starring as Barbie and producing the project via her LuckyChap banner alongside LuckyChap's Tom Ackerley. Ryan Gosling Is in Talks To Feature As Ken Opposite Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Movie.

As per the outlet, Mattel Films' Robbie Brenner and Paddington's David Heyman are also producing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)