Bareilly Woman Names Her Newborn After UP Cop Who Helped Her

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): A woman named her newborn after the police officer who helped her husband reach Bareilly amid lockdown when she was delivering the baby. The Uttar Pradesh Police came to the rescue of a pregnant woman whose husband was stuck in Noida due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. 25-year-old Tamanna Khan, a resident of Bareilly, sent a video message to the SSP Bareilly Shailesh Pandey, seeking help as she was expecting her first baby while her husband was stuck in Noida. The SSP reached out to the woman promptly and contacted the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Noida.ADCP Noida Ranvijay Singh then made sure that the woman's husband reached Bareilly in time. The woman has now named her newborn baby Mohammad Ranvijay Khan."Ranvijay sir now holds immense importance in our lives, despite so many responsibilities and in such times he personally went and met my husband and made sure that my husband reached Bareilly in time," said Tamanna."I did not have any hopes of getting any help while I was making the video. But Shailesh Pandey sir reached out to me and called my husband," she said."For me, cops are the real heroes, and I have named my child Mohammed Ranvijay Khan," she added while expressing gratitude for the help.SSP Bareilly Shailesh Pandey told ANI, "I got the message through social media wherein Tamanna Khan has sought help from police. We reached out to her and subsequently requested Noida police to help bring her husband Anees to Bareilly from Noida.""Noida police arranged for a car for her husband Anees Khan who reached the hospital in time. The woman gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday," he added. (ANI)

