Barmer Custodial Death: Dalit Victim's Kin Continue Protest, Autopsy Not Yet Done

Barmer, Feb 29 (PTI) The post mortem of a 25-year-old Dalit man, who allegedly died in police custody here on Thursday, has not been conducted so far as the victim's family are adamant with their various demands.

Apart from a compensation of Rs 1 crore, strict action against the accused policemen and a government job for one of the family members, the family members are now also demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

Besides a magisterial inquest, a probe by the Jodhpur CID-CB's Additional Superintendent of police too is already being conducted in the matter.

Senior district administration and police officials have held negotiations with the family members but the impasse continued on Saturday.

The family members along with relatives and locals are staging a dharna outside the mortuary of the district hospital since Thursday.

"We have assured them that the compensation under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act will be given to them but they are adamant for extra compensation," District Collector Ansh Deep said.

Deep said the district police have also offered to give their one-day salary to the victim's family.

"The negotiations with the family members are going on," he added.

Congress MLA Mewaram Jain also went to the dharna site to hold negotiation with the family members on Saturday but the deadlock is continuing.

Jeetu Khateek (25) was picked up by Barmer Sadar police on Wednesday and he allegedly died in custody on Thursday.

The police had detained him on suspicion that he was involved in a theft case but no case was lodged against him.

Khateek's family has alleged that he was beaten to death by policemen in the police station and his brother has lodged a case of murder against the SHO and other policemen.

Sadar SHO Deep Singh has been suspended and remaining staff of the police station have been shunted to Police Lines for the alleged custodial death while Barmer SP Sharad Chowdhary and Circle Officer Vijay Singh were put under awaiting posting orders after it became clear that there was no case against Khateek, who was kept under illegal detention.

The body is still in the mortuary of the district hospital and an autopsy has not been done.

"Efforts are on to pacify the family members," a police official said.

