Bollywood actors, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor has finally announced the schedule wrap-up of their upcoming social drama film Bawaal in Amsterdam.Taking to Instagram, the Roohi actor shared an adorable picture of the Bawaal couple, to which she captioned, "Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland are you ready for us?" Bawaal: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Film by Nitesh Tiwari Goes on Floors in Lucknow.

In the picture, the couple can be seen twinning in an all-white outfit, as they struck a cute pose on a riverside. After completing the Amsterdam schedule of the film, makers are now headed towards Poland for the next schedule.Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Bawaal is a social-drama film, which marks the first collaboration of the lead cast Varun and Janhvi with the director of the film Nitesh Tiwari.

The Coolie No. 1 actor started shooting for Bawaal in April 2022 in Lucknow, post that the team left for the Netherlands to shoot another schedule. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. Meanwhile, the Judwaa 2 actor is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film JugJugg Jeeyo which collected Rs. 100 Crores worldwide. Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Film to Be Shot in Paris.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

He will be next seen in Dinesh Vijan's next horror-comedy film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon, which is all geared up to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022.Janhvi, on the other hand, will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry, which will stream directly on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from July 29, 2022.

