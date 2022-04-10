The shooting of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' has begun on Sunday. Director Nitesh Tiwari's wife Ashwiny Iyer took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the clapboard to announce the commencement of the shoot. "#Bawaal Happiness begins. Missing Sajid Sir effervescent smile and @wardakhannadiadwala hug as the shoot begins with awesome humans and actors @varundvn & @janhvikapoor." Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Roped In for Nitesh Tiwari’s Next Film!

Varun jetted off to Lucknow on Saturday for the shoot, while Janhvi flew to the Constantinople of the East on April 7. In India, the filming is scheduled to happen in three different locations. However, the names have not been disclosed yet. Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor to Star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Next; Film to Hit the Screens on April 7, 2023!

Apart from India, the shooting of 'Bawaal' will also take place in four European places including Paris. For the unversed, 'Bawaal' is filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's directorial, and is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. They have locked April 7, 2023, as the film's release date.

