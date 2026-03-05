The Buffalo Bills agreed Thursday to acquire wide receiver D.J. Moore from the Chicago Bears, two people with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press.

Buffalo is sending a second-round pick in the draft this year to Chicago for Moore and a fifth-rounder, the people said. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot become official until the start of the new league year Wednesday.

Moore is coming off making 50 catches for 682 yards and six touchdowns last season as the Bears made the playoffs in Ben Johnson’s first year as coach. The soon-to-be 29-year-old joins the Bills under new coach Joe Brady after quarterback Josh Allen has thrown to a rotating cast of characters at receiver.

