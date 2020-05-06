Belgium Allows More Shops to Open Next Week

World. (File Image)

Brussels, May 6 (AP) Belgian Prime minister Sophie Wilmes announced loosening of social distancing measures, allowing more shops to open next week and hosting friends or family members at home.

Wilmes says households can invite up to four people starting Sunday.

Working remotely “remains the norm” and most shops and businesses will be allowed to open next week. However, restaurants, bars and cultural venues will remain closed. Sporting competitions have been canceled until July 31.

Wearing a mask while running errands is recommended but won't be mandatory.

Belgium, a country of 11.5 million, has more than 50,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 8,339 deaths. (AP)

