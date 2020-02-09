Bengaluru Lad Eric Nithilan Wins Title

Chennai, Feb 9 (PTI): Bengaluru lad Eric Nithilan edged out Boopathy Sakthival in three sets in the final to win the boys singles title in the BR Adityan Memorial National Series Under-18 tennis at the Gandhi Nagar Club here.

Nithilan quelled a mid-match comeback from the Tamil Nadu player to post a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 win and claim the top prize.

In the girls singles final, Akanksha Nitture outlasted Vaishnavi Adkar 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to emerge victorious.

She had earlier won the doubles title in partnership with Vaishnavi Adkar.

Results: Finals: Boys Singles: Eric Nithilan beat Boopathy Sakthivel 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Girls Singles: Akanksha Nitture beat Vaishnavi Adkar 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Boys Doubles: Boopathy Sakthivel/Aayush Bhat beat Farhan Patrawala/Maan Kesharwani 6-2, 6-3.

Girls Doubles: Akanksha Nitture/Vaishnavi Adkar beat Abhaya Vemuri/Apurva Vemuri 7-5, 6-4.

