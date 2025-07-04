She dances and parties in Berghain in her wheelchair. But how do clubs practice inclusion aside from having awareness teams and wheelchair ramps?When Felize goes through Berghain's doors, she doesn't feel like an outsider. Even though she uses a wheelchair, she feels just like part of the crowd — another regular at Germany's most famous techno club. She is used to the thumping bass, the late nights and the strict door policy — and the feeling of being seen and accepted by strangers.

Berlin clubs like Berghain increasingly cultivate images as "safe spaces" for queer people and people with disabilities — inclusive spaces where people can party safely and feel at ease.

Many clubs work with awareness teams and try to keep their line-ups and guest lists diverse, while taking a stand against discrimination. But how accessible and inclusive are these spaces in reality — both physically and socially?

'I want to be visible – even when clubbing'

Felize is 20 years old. She comes from a small town in Saxony and recently moved to Berlin. As a young child, she was diagnosed with a genetic disorder and uses a wheelchair to get around. But that doesn't stop her from partying. And her favorite club is Berghain.

"I'm not just a person in a wheelchair — I'm part of this scene. I don't want to be stuck at home just because it takes a bit more effort to go clubbing," Felize told DW.

And extra effort is definitely involved. Even before heading out, Felize has to plan a few things: "I always need someone to accompany me — so they can help me and also because trust is important."

Then there are the practical questions: Is there a working elevator? Can the wheelchair come through the entrance? Are there stairs? Is there an accessible restroom? Felize says it's surprisingly difficult to even get answers to these questions, because clubbing in a wheelchair isn't a topic that gets a great deal of attention.

Felize has even the toughest door open to her

And yet, she goes clubbing anyway — often in Berghain, and sometimes in other clubs. "At first, I was totally nervous about whether I'd make it in," she explained, referring to the first time she visited Berlin's famed techno paradise. "The place is known for its strict door policy, and I didn't know if they'd say, 'Sorry, no wheelchairs here.' But there was no hassle. They just let me in." Compared to many other clubs, she says Berghain is actually the most accessible.

But there are more barriers besides stairs and narrow restroom stalls. People also play a role. "Many of them don't know how to deal with me. Some put their empty glass bottles under my wheelchair. Or they lay their jacket on it, as though I were some coatrack," she explained. "But I'm not some kind of obstacle. My wheelchair is part of me."

She'd like people to be more empathetic — and she wants to enjoy more normality. "I don't want to constantly be viewed like something special. I'm just a person who likes to dance and party."

'Show people who I am'

Her personal style reflects that attitude: "Sure, black is part of the club look. But I like to spice things up with striking accessories. I want to feel comfortable, and I want to show people who I am." For a long time, she used to worry a lot about what others thought of her. "But I'm working on accepting my body and not constantly trying to conform. It's a process."

Her dream of a perfect night out is "partying with friends in a club accessible for wheelchair users, with a working elevator, a decent restroom and a relaxed crowd that just wants to dance together — without prejudices." Dancing until the sun comes up, then grabbing a bite to eat somewhere and rolling home — that's just a typical summer night out clubbing for her.

But sometimes, she still feels alone. Why is that? "There aren't many wheelchair users who go clubbing. I think that's partly due to limited accessibility. But also a lack of self-confidence. You get stared at — that's unavoidable. But I think we have to be more visible to change that. I don't want to be invisible. I want to be a part of it all." And Felize isn't holding back. She's gotten a foothold in Berghain — but aside from that, her lips are sealed. Because she knows that what happens in Berghain, stays in Berghain.

This article was originally written in German.

