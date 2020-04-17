Berlin Formula E Grand Prix Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Berlin Formula E (Photo Credits: ANI)

Paris, April 17: The upcoming Berlin Formula E has been postponed after the Formula E and the FIA extended the championship's coronavirus suspension to July. The Berlin Formula E was scheduled for June 21. It becomes the fifth race of the season to be called off in the series after Rome, Paris, Seoul and Jakarta.

"With strict containment measures continuing to be put in place globally by governments to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Formula E together with the FIA have jointly decided to extend the season suspension until at least the end of June," read a statement from organisers.

"We can now confirm that red flags have been applied to the months of May and June, meaning the Berlin E-Prix can no longer take place as originally planned on June 21," it added. Simon Katich Bats for Pushing ICC T20 World Cup 2020 to Next Year Due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

Formula E is aiming to return to racing as soon as possible, but their priority in all decision-making must be the health and safety of staff and the entire Formula E community of teams, manufacturers, partners, drivers and fans, as well as the citizens and residents of the cities in which we race.

Formula E and FIA are assessing all available options in order to finish the season with the highest number of races possible. This contingency planning continues to explore staging races behind closed doors, using permanent track facilities, introducing new double-headers and extending the season beyond its original end date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)