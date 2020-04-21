'Beyhadh 2', 'Patiala Babes', 'Isharon Isharon Mein' Go off Air Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Popular TV shows such as "Isharon Isharon Mein", "Beyhadh 2" and "Patiala Babes" have been terminated in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Sony channel announced on Tuesday.

All cine bodies, including Producers Guild of India and Indian Film and TV Producers Council, called for the suspension of shootings of films, TV shows and web series from March 19 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As the country enters a month into lockdown, which started on March 25 to contain the spread of the disease, Sony Entertainment Television and producers decided to put an end to the three serials due to the "unprecedented situation" at hand.

"'Isharon Isharon Mein', 'Beyhadh 2' and 'Patiala Babes' are finite fiction shows and the nature and the pace of the narrative is time-bound. Given that all shoots have been stalled since March, owing to the unprecedented situation we are in, these shows couldn't shoot their logical ends.

"All the three shows have had a good spell and would have paved way to newer narratives eventually, had the shoots been functional. Having said that, keeping best interests of all in mind and in joint agreement with the producers, it has been decided to terminate these shows, as of now," the channel said in statement.

