Bhopal May 28: A 51-year-old man died of a heart attack in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal after his eight-year-old son was stuck in an elevator (lift) due to sudden power cut, an official said. The incident was reported in Jatkhedi locality under the jurisdiction of Misrod police station in the city on Monday night (May 26). The man who died was identified as Rishiraj Bhatnagar, he lived here on the third floor of an apartment in the locality with his wife and two sons.

On the night of the incident, the man came downstairs and found his younger son there. He then asked him to go home and the boy took the elevator but moments later, there was a power outage, leading the man to suffer a panic attack and die. The power of the building was, however, restored within a couple of minutes and the child came out of the elevator safely. Bhopal: Couple's 4-Year-Long Legal Battle Takes Pricey Twist As Wife Demands INR 50 Lakh for Agreeing To Divorce by Mutual Consent.

Misord police station in charge Manish Raj Singh Bhadauriya said, "On the night of May 26, we received information from a private hospital that a person named Rishi Bhatnagar was brought to the hospit al who was declared dead. Based on the information, a case was registered and the matter is being investigated. During the probe, it came to light that at around 10:30 pm on the incident day, he asked his son to go home and following the instruction he was heading through the lift. In the meantime, suddenly, there was a power cut in the building and he got worried, thinking of his child getting stuck in the lift. As a result of which, he suffered a panic attack and got unconscious." Bhopal Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Garment Store in Madhya Pradesh, No Injuries Reported.

Thereafter, the residents of the colony immediately took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. In the preliminary investigation, it is revealed that the man suffered a heart attack, however, the actual cause will be ascertained following the post mortem report, he added. When asked about the child, the officer said that he is completely fine and there is no problem with him at all. The lift halted due to the power cut. Within two-three minutes, the power was restored and he came out of the lift safely.

