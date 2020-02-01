Bhullar Shoots 71; Ryder Cup Pair McDowell, Dubuisson to Fight for Saudi Title

King Abdullah Economic City (Saudi Arabia), Feb 1 (PTI) India's Gaganjeet Bhullar carded a one-over 71 to lie Tied-68th after the third round of the Saudi International at the Royal Greens Golf and Golf & Country Resort here on Saturday.

Bhullar picked up a couple of birdies at the 4th and 12th holes but also dropped a bogey and a double bogey in the first and 13th holes to go two-over after three rounds.

Graeme McDowell (66) and his former Ryder Cup partner Victor Dubuisson (65) grabbed the first and second position after day 3 and will go against each other in the final round on Sunday.

McDowell at 12-under and Dubuisson at 11-under will play together, just as they did at the Ryder Cup in 2014.

Asian Tour No. 1 Gavin Green (70) slipped to third at nine-under, one shot ahead of Dustin Johnson (68), Renato Paratore (70) and Victor Perez (73).

In the fourth and final round, Green will play with defending champion Dustin Johnson, one group behind the leaders -- McDowell and Dubuisson. PTI

