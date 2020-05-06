Big B Explains How His Family Celebrated Granddaughter Navya's Graduation Day

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): "Such a positive happy attitude," legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan says for granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who on Wednesday completed her graduation.Taking it to Twitter, the 'Sholay' actor shared the information that his granddaughter has completed her graduation from the college in New York.However, he also explained that due to coronavirus, the travelling and also the graduation ceremony has been cancelled."But she wanted to wear gown & cap, staff stitched impromptu gown & cap took pictures at home to celebrate occasion .. such a positive happy attitude," the 77-year-old actor tweeted.He shared a lovely slow-motion video of his grand-daughter and also in another post shared some pictures of Navya in her graduation "impromptu gown and cap," posing along with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda.On the other hand, Shweta Bachchan herself hopped onto Instagram to reveal a little more detail on how the gown and cap were made for her in-house graduation celebration.Taking it to the caption, she shared that they made a DIY (Do It Yourself) cap and gown. The graduation cap was made with a "chart paper", while the gown was "hand-stitched from scraps of black tenting""Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer x (I'm not crying you're crying," Shweta concluded the post. (ANI)

